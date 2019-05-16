NOIA doesn’t have too many songs to her name so far, but what she does have is universally excellent. Her first EP, Habits, came out back in 2016; in the time since, she’s guested on a track from New York collective House Of Feelings and recorded a whole new EP, Crisàlida, which comes out at the end of the week.

We’ve heard “Ausencias” and “Ciudad del Humo” from it already, and the rest of it does not disappoint. Gisela Fulla-Silvestre went to school for film scoring and sound design, and that same consideration for atmosphere carries through to the music she makes as NOIA, a whirl of emotion wrapped up in icily cool pop hooks.

Fulla-Silvestre describes the EP as such: “Waiting on someone to fill my own absences, heartbreak somehow for what didn’t happen but could have happened, feeling trapped in the city of New York.”

Listen to it below.

The Crisàlida EP is out 5/17 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.