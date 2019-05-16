Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle”

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album, Western Stars, about a month from now. It’s the Jersey legend’s first album of all new songs since 2012’s Wrecking Ball and his first full-length since 2014’s High Hopes. He’s been busy with his Broadway residency and concurrent Netflix special and live album, but a few weeks ago the Springsteen machine picked back up again with the lead single “Hello Sunshine,” which made our best songs of the week list back when it came out.

Today, Springsteen is releasing another new song, “There Goes My Miracle,” a sweeping track that finds the Boss singing, “Heartache, heartbreak/ Love gives, love takes/ The book of love holds its rules/ Disobeyed by fools.”

Listen to it below.

Western Stars is out 6/14 via Columbia.