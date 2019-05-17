Tyler, The Creator – “EARFQUAKE” Video (Feat. Tracee Ellis Ross)

We’ve been anticipating Tyler, The Creator’s new album Igor since he announced it last week, and fortunately it’s out today. Even better, along with the new LP we’re getting a video for early highlight “EARFQUAKE.” One of the great music video artists of our time is back in action, and once again he has not disappointed.

“EARFQUAKE” is a twisted soul love ballad, with Tyler forgoing rapping in favor of falsetto crooning. Playboi Carti also contributes vocals. The video leads off with Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross (who also appeared in Drake’s “Nice For What” video last year) portraying the nerdy host of a chintzy talk show. Her musical guest is Tyler in one of his ridiculous costumes, this time with a shaggy blonde wig and a tacky suit. Eventually he begins plinking away at a white piano. The performance ends up setting the place on fire — not figuratively, as Tyler gigs are wont to do.

Watch below.

Igor is out now on Columbia. Purchase or stream it here.

Tags: Playboi Carti, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler The Creator