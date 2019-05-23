After building up some solid buzz with their early releases, Melbourne rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever finally put their official full-length debut, Hope Downs, last year. Earlier this year, they shared a 7-inch with two new songs, “In The Capital,” and “Read My Mind.” And today, they brought their jangly Antipodean college-rock to our office in New York’s Times Square for the latest Stereogum Session, opening with Hope Downs single “Talking Straight” before blowing through both sides of their recent 7-inch. Watch their stripped-down performance below.

“In The Capital” b/w “Read My Mind” and Hope Downs are out now via Sub Pop.