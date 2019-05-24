Morrissey Shares Statement About The Media’s “Contorted Interpretation Of Who And What I Am”

The release of Morrissey’s new covers album has been overshadowed by the musician’s support of right-wing ideologies, which is nothing new but has gotten increasing attention over the last couple months. In the last few days, Moz has gotten banned from the world’s oldest record store and been publicly thanked by For Britain party leader Anne Marie Waters, all because he wore a pin supporting the extremists during a performance on The Tonight Show.
Morrissey has just shared a statement titled “Because This Is How I Am through his official website defending his views, decrying the media’s “contorted interpretation of who and what I am” and calling on his fans to “beware of those who write in headlines.” He doubles down his on vague, incomprehensible gestures about the “eradication of totalitarian control” and the “prosperity of free speech.”
You can read the full statement below.
in early old age could I please express very sincere thanks to BBC Radio 2 for their broad-shouldered support given to “California Son”, “Wedding Bell Blues” and “It’s Over”. Whatever the future brings, I will always remember Radio 2’s steady support during these rocky weeks – especially from Jo Whiley.
I am sorry the UK print media’s contorted interpretation of who and what I am has gone all wrong. In these days when most people are afraid to even whisper, the print media write as if someone is coming to get them. This aching nervousness brings on the vengeful and paranoid. Inventing Britain’s doomsday is the preoccupation of the tabloids, and they can hate you for having lived.
I straighten up, and my position is one of hope. The march backwards is over, and life has begun again. With voice extended to breaking point, I call for the prosperity of free speech; the eradication of totalitarian control; I call for diversity of opinion; I call for the total abolition of the abattoir; I call for peace, above all; I call for civil society; I call for a so-far unknowable end to brutalities; “No” to Soviet Britain; prayers not to gods but to forces; an end to disingenuous media cluelessness; the people have the power; hatred and beheadings belong in the furnace of history; music might still be your only friend; for every shade and persuasion … we shall always be alongside each other – everyone’s culture of value; no more fashionable outrage; cows are friends to humans – don’t kill them; beware of those who write in headlines; moral fiber means holding on … to your friends; give up on inferior arguments; God gave you your life to enjoy – you will cry for your life in years to come … death always answers back; do not be a nobody; you have survived this far in order to make the remainder peaceful and funny; your very survival proves that you have a right; ignore the cold eyes of fascism; your life is Art.