Morrissey Shares Statement About The Media’s “Contorted Interpretation Of Who And What I Am”

The release of Morrissey’s new covers album has been overshadowed by the musician’s support of right-wing ideologies, which is nothing new but has gotten increasing attention over the last couple months. In the last few days, Moz has gotten banned from the world’s oldest record store and been publicly thanked by For Britain party leader Anne Marie Waters, all because he wore a pin supporting the extremists during a performance on The Tonight Show.

Morrissey has just shared a statement titled “Because This Is How I Am through his official website defending his views, decrying the media’s “contorted interpretation of who and what I am” and calling on his fans to “beware of those who write in headlines.” He doubles down his on vague, incomprehensible gestures about the “eradication of totalitarian control” and the “prosperity of free speech.”

You can read the full statement below.