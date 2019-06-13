Horse Jumper Of Love are releasing a new album, So Divine, at the end of the month. They’ve shared “Poison” and “Airport” from it so far, and today they’re putting out another single, “Nature.” It’s droopy but precise, the Boston trio leaning deep into a smoky haze. “Veal-eater, anti-vaxer/ A tooth rotting in coke, ” Dimitri Giannopoulos ekes out his words carefully. “I want to walk down the street/ And fall through a trapdoor.” Listen to it below.

So Divine is out 6/28 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.