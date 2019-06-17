Mannequin Pussy – “Cream” Video

Mannequin Pussy are releasing their third album, Patience, at the end of this week. It already made it onto our 50 Best Albums Of 2019 So Far list because it be like that. Today, the Philadelphia-based band are sharing a third song from the album, following “Drunk II” and “Who You Are,” and this one leans into the harder side of the spectrum. “I was standing in the gates of my hell,” Marisa Dabice howls on it. “I was looking at myself like, ‘Girl, what you did, take a look at yourself right now!'”

The Hanna Hamilton-directed music video is a horror-filled funhouse, which features Dabice screaming into her own reflection (which eventually reaches out and grabs her), a horned devil creature, some haunted masks, and more.

Watch and listen below.

Patience is out 6/21 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.