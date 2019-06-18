Danzig’s New Horror Movie Is Unintentionally Hilarious, Contractually Obligated Misfits Reunion Is Almost Over

The Misfits’ Glenn Danzig recently wrote, directed, and scored his first feature film. Verotika is an anthology horror movie based on his own Verotik comics, which get their name from a portmanteau of the words “violence” and “erotic.” And apparently, according to the people who have already seen it, Danzig’s directorial debut is an absolutely ridiculous and unintentionally hilarious movie on par with Tommy Wiseau’s infamous The Room.

Verotika premiered at the Chicago’s Cinepocalypse Film Festival last week, and in the A.V. Club’s Alex McLevy’s review, he writes that it’s “a deeply, powerfully, almost worryingly funny film, a misfire of the highest order…From the first frame to the last, the poor acting, comical staging, and delightfully bad camerawork suffuses every moment with unintentional comedy.”

“This is funny on a level that most comedies can’t achieve,” McLevy continues. “It’s that rare fusion of painstakingly expressed love and total lack of ability that deliver the best of bad cinema, and he should be proud.” But wait — maybe the humor was on purpose, you say? Nope, as a post-screening Q&A with Danzig himself demonstrated. “You guys laughed in some of the places I wouldn’t have, but that’s cool,” Danzig said when he took the stage.

Danzig is currently working on an Elvis Presley covers album and a new “vampire Spaghetti-Western movie,” which I’m sure won’t be ridiculous or unintentionally funny at all. And of course, he’s also been playing the occasional reunion show with his old band the Misfits. But soon, that reunion will be over.

Before the reunion shows started, the relationship between Danzig and Misfits bassist Jerry Only consisted largely of a series of lawsuits and countersuits. But the reunion doesn’t exactly mean that they’ve buried the hatchet. MetalSucks reports that the reunion was actually a stipulation from the lawsuit settlement between the two: “The parties agree to perform no fewer than ten (10) Misfits reunion shows to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the band.”

The reunited Misfits have already played seven shows. An eighth is scheduled in Denver on 9/7 and a ninth in Seattle on 9/19. As Danzig and Only still seem to hate each other, that means that there will probably just be one more show after that to fulfill the terms of their settlement. And in a new interview on the radio show Full Metal Jackie, Danzig confirmed that there won’t be many more:

With the Misfits thing, we just kinda got back together and just decided we’d do it here or there, and just not make it a grind kinda tour. We just want to make each event special. We’re not gonna do many more. I know we just announced Seattle and Denver, but I’m pretty sure there’s not gonna be many more of them. So people should see it while they can because, I know, next year I go out with Danzig again for Europe and may do some dates here in the States…This year I’ve got some time off in between working on the movie, so we decided to do a couple extra shows. Then, that’ll be it I think for a while.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Danzig says that he plans on making at least one more movie after the one he’s working on now: “I said I think I’m gonna do three movies and then decide if I want to keep doing it … I’m already getting ready to do my next one which is a vampire spaghetti western. Everybody’s vampires in it. So after that I’ll see what I wanna do. Then I’m gonna sit and decide if I wanna keep doing it or not.”

But perhaps the most important revelation from the interview is that Danzig uses a flip phone. Why? “Yeah, the phone tracking, and listening in and everything and all the hacking. I don’t need it,” Danzig explains. And even the flip phone is too much for him: “I don’t really want the flip phone. I don’t want people to get in touch with me when I’m out and about.”

This has been today’s Glenn Danzig update.