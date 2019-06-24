Stream Horse Jumper Of Love’s New Album So Divine

Every Horse Jumper Of Love song sounds like it’s sagging under a heavy weight, wet newspaper drums and a trudging sense of resolve. The Boston trio got their start in 2013, fine-tuning their brand of slowcore over the course of the years leading up to their 2016 self-titled debut album. With So Divine, they continue down the tunnel of their own minds with warped recollections in a surreal, syrupy haze.

“A lot of these songs are about making small things into huge deals,” guitarist and vocalist Dimitri Giannopoulos said in a press release. “They all start with these very specific little memories that, for some reason or another, have stuck in my mind. Memories morph and change over time, though, and they become freighted with all these different meanings. We’re constantly adding to them.”

So far, the band has shared three singles from it — “Poison,” “Airport,” and “Nature — and today you can stream the whole album a few days before its official release.

<a href="http://horsejumperoflove.bandcamp.com/album/so-divine" target="_blank">So Divine by Horse Jumper of Love</a>

