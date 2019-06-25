Jenny Lewis has had a busy 2019 thus far. She’s released On The Line, her first album in five years. She’s been touring hard. She’s got her own strain of weed coming out. On Sunday, she will take part in the San Francisco Pride Parade, where she’ll be a special guest of the vape company PAX. And last night, she was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

On Colbert, Lewis sang the On The Line single “Wasted Youth,” which might have the distinction of being the 2019 song with the most frequently misheard lyric. (It’s “I wasted my youth on a poppy,” not “on a puppy.” I still hear “on a puppy,” too.) And she did everything she could to make the performance strange and special.

Lewis and her backing band all wore matching blue sweatsuits with skulls on them. Lewis played organ and sang into a Pepto-Bismol pink microphone. She had a full string section with her. And at the end of the song, pastel-colored balls fell from the ceiling. This is just a guess here, but this performance might be even better when you’re under the influence of Lewis’ new weed strain. Watch it below.

On The Line is out now on Warner Bros.