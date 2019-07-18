Earlier this year, FIDLAR released their latest album, Almost Free. The California punks have been touring since, denying fan selfies and, apparently, listening to Billie Eilish’s new album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Today, the band stopped by Australian radio station triple j to perform a cover of Eilish’s “xanny.”

Their version blazes with electric guitars and hoarse vocals. Frontman Zac Carper swaps in some of his own lyrics, yelling, “I just need a xanny” instead of the original, “I don’t need a xanny.” He changes “Only one who’s not stoned” to “Only one who got stoned” and, for the second chorus, “Still just drinking canned coke” to “Stayed up doing bad coke.” Check it out below.