When I take a break from social media, it’s usually because I’m on the verge of a psychotic break. When musicians and celebrities delete their accounts, there’s likely a scandal or statement or forthcoming project in the works. (Or they’re just Father John Misty.) Earlier today, the 1975 deleted their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts. And yesterday, their label Dirty Hit tweeted what looks like a new 1975 album cover — or at least a promo for new 1975 music.

The image reads “WAKE UP!” and “Notes On A Conditional Form” alongside the band’s name. In an interview with Zane Lowe last May, Matty Healy soft announced Notes On A Conditional Form as the follow-up to their latest A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. He said we could expect both albums within 12 months. It’s been 15 since that announcement, so the new album should be on its way.