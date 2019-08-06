Oh Sees – “Captain Loosely” Video

Next week, Oh Sees are releasing a new album, Face Stabber. The prolific band has shared a handful of tracks from it already, including “Henchlock,” “Poisoned Stones,” and “Heartworm,” and today they’re back with another one, “Captain Loosely,” a squelching instrumental that feels surprisingly meditative and spacey for the band. It’s accompanied by a music video directed by Matt Yoka on the USA/Mexico border and it’s dedicated by to victims of the shooting at El Paso over the weekend. Watch and listen below.

Face Stabber is out 8/16 via Castle Face.