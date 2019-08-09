Kid Rock: “Taylor Swift Wants To Be A Democrat Because She Wants To Be In Movies….Period.”

It is pretty unusual to encounter a proud conservative in the entertainment business. Kid Rock is one of the exceptions to that rule. The self-styled redneck from Detroit has in recent years been one of the most prominent celebrity voices on the right: campaigning for Donald Trump, visiting the White House with fellow Trump supporter Ted Nugent, and even standing alongside Trump when he signed the Music Modernization Act. The fake senate campaign he ran as a publicity stunt even attracted significant support from the Republican establishment.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, was long known for her silence on political issues, which caused many to speculate on her allegiances. Recently, though, she has changed her approach. In recent years she has come out in favor of LGBTQ rights and gun control, and Time named her a Person Of The Year in 2017 for her role in the #MeToo movement. Last fall she endorsed some Democrats from her Tennessee home base ahead of the midterm elections. And in a Vogue cover story this week, she asserted she stayed quiet about the 2016 presidential race because she worried supporting Hillary Clinton might backfire: “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

Today, Kid Rock — who costarred with both Swift and Trump in a CMT Music Awards sketch back in 2011 — has chimed in on Swift’s newly vocal political presence, suggesting it’s related to her foray into the film industry. (You may have already repressed this memory, but she has a role in the upcoming screen version of Cats.) On Twitter, he writes, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.” Swift has yet to respond.

Who knew their relationship would disintegrate to such an extent back when they crossed paths on the set of MTV’s Total Finale Live back in 2008 (pictured above)? For what it’s worth, Swift was technically getting movie roles before she began to spoke out politically; she was in The Giver way back in 2014.