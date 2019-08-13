Grimes Shares New Adidas Commercial, Promises New Single Next Month

Grimes is teasing a new song. She just posted an advertisement on her Instagram that’s part of her new campaign as the face of Stella McCartney’s Adidas line. The ad contains a snippet of new music. The post says that the first single from Miss_Anthropocene will be out on 9/13. If this is being considered the first single, wonder what that makes “We Appreciate Power,” which came out last November.

Grimes started talking about her Art Angels follow-up way back in March, saying that it was “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change,” and she gave a few more interviews around that time going off about all the mythology and lore that will supposedly entail.

Check out the teaser below.