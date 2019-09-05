Frankie Cosmos’ latest album, Close It Quietly, comes out tomorrow. We’ve already heard a handful of songs from it — “Windows,” Rings (On A Tree),” and “Wannago” — and today Greta Kline is sharing one last single, “41st.”

In its first line, Kline asks, “Does anyone want to hear the 40 songs I wrote this year,” a meta moment for an artist that has kept up a constant output since she first started out. The song comes attached to a music video featuring footage from the band’s European tour with IAN SWEET.

Watch and listen below.

Close It Quietly is out 9/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.