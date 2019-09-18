Watch Chance The Rapper Perform With En Vogue, Discuss Kanye & Randy Newman On Kimmel

Chance The Rapper pushed back his tour dates in support of this year’s The Big Day in order to be with his family in the early months of baby #2. But he’s still been quite busy promoting the album with a slew of TV appearances. There was an extended appearance on Good Morning America around the time of the album’s release, a visit to David Spade and Ellen DeGeneres’ shows last week. And last night, he took his campaign to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

First Chance sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Kimmel. He explained the Kimmel-referencing lyric from “Let’s Go On The Run” and talked about postponing the tour so that his wife wouldn’t have to be at home with two kids: “People make the diaper part seem so tough. I would much rather do diapers if I didn’t have to wake up in the middle of the night.” He demonstrated Green Velvet’s “It’s Time For The Percolator” dance for the audience and explained Randy Newman’s appearance on The Big Day (which, unsurprisingly, had its genesis in Chance’s love of the Toy Story movies).

There was also some background about Chance’s standup debut; he plans to do more comedy sets in the future. And of course, Chance’s pal and Kimmel’s frenemy Kanye West came up, too. Chance says Kanye has been memorizing a lot of Bible verses lately along with hosting his Sunday Services and prepping an album called Jesus Is King. Chance, a fellow Christian, said, “He’s talking about what I believe in, and it’s that Jesus is king… He’s spreading the good news and I appreciate it.”

As for the performance, Chance joined En Vogue and Kierra Sheard to perform “I Got You (Always And Forever)” with a beachy stage setup. Watch that and the interview segment below.