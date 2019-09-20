Le Guess Who? 2019 Announces Full Lineup

The eclectic Utrecht festival Le Guess Who? is now under two months away. In announcements over the past couple months, the 2019 installment of the festival was already shaping up to be adventurous and expansive even by its past standards. But today, as Le Guess Who?’s November dates fast approach, they’re back with one more final round of additions that, once more, even further broadens the scope and reach of this year’s curation.
Among the new additions is the debut of AEAEA, a new project from Nicolas Jaar and Patrick Higgins (who is also one of the festival’s guest curators this year). Joining them will also be Aldous Harding, Quelle Chris, Deerhoof (performing Friend Opportunity in full with the aid of the percussion trio Tigue), Xylouris White, and Now Waving & Dark Mark, a new collab between Mark Lanegan and the Italian musician Alessio Natalizia. Another intriguing team-up will happen between William Tyler and Mary Lattimore.
Beyond that, the additions further explore Le Guess Who?’s tendency to bring non-Western music into a festival setting you might rarely find such artists in otherwise. There are new names on the bill like Ghanaian duo FOKN Bois, and a whole new showcase called Hidden Musics. Teaming with producer Ian Brennan and Glitterbeat Records’ Chris Eckman, the festival’s using Hidden Musics to highlight artists performing, or interpreting, traditions that stretch back centuries. There’ll be Isokratisses, a Greek vocal ensemble, along with Ustad Saami, a Pakistani singer billed as “the last living khayál master” performing an ancient form of Islamic devotional music. Hidden Musics will also feature La Bruja de Texcoco, who blend jazz and traditional Mexican music.
It goes without saying at this point, but even without the specific corner of Hidden Musics, Le Guess Who? 2019 is featuring an array of artists you just wouldn’t find at another semi-mainstream festival. Check out the full lineup below.
Curated By Fatoumata Diawara:
Ahmed ag Kaedy
Fatoumata Diawara
Master Soumy
MO DJ
Roberto SOLO Fonseca
Films: Mali Blues & Yao
Curated by Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed:
Amnesia Scanner (live)
Blazing Suns (live)
COUCOU CHLOE
Djrum (live)
Efterklang
FIS
Holly Herndon: PROTO
J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum)
Klavikon
Lafawndah
Maarten Vos + Scenography By Nick Verstand
Murcof
Mykki Blanco
OSHUN
Expo: James Merry
Curated By Jenny Hval:
DNA? AND?
Felicia Atkinson
Haco
Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love
Lasse Marhaug
Lolina
Lone Taxidermist Presents BodyVice
Moon Relay
Oorutaichi
Richard Youngs
Sarah Davachi
Sofia Jernberg
Vilde Tuv
Vivian Wang
Zia Anger’s My First Film
Curated By Moon Duo:
Bbymutha
Bridget Hayden
Holly Herndon: PROTO
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
Mary Lattimore
Michele Mercure
Moon Duo
Mueran Humanos
Nivhek
Prana Crafter
Sonic Boom
Sudan Archives
TENGGER
Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)
Curated By Patrick Higgins:
AEAEA
Conrad Tao
Dossier X (Higgins/Mirabile/Schreiber)
Holly Herndon: PROTO
Leila Bordreuil
LEYA
Lightning Bolt
Mariel Roberts
Miranda Cuckson
Stine Janvin
Tyondai Braxton
Vicky Chow
Curated By The Bug:
Caspar Brötzmann Massaker
Drew McDowall + Florence To Present Time Machines A/V Live
Earth
Godflesh
Jah Shaka Sound System
JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad
Kali Malone
Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit
King Midas Sound
LOTTO
Mala
Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force
Rabih Beaini
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Slikback
The Bug feat. Flowdan & Manga Saint
Hilare
ZONAL feat. Moor Mother & Nazamba
General Lineup:
破地獄/Scattered Purgatory
Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting
Paraiso U.F.O.
Acid Rooster
AEAEA
Aldous Harding
Ami Dang
Angel Bat Dawid & The Brothahood
Arp Frique Presents Improvised Suites For Analog Machines
Asha Puthli
Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band
Bremer/McCoy
Casper Clausen
Cate Le Bon
Deerhoof & Tigue Play Friend Opportunity
Deerhunter
dj. flúgvel og geimskip
DJINN
Doug Hream Blunt
Dur-Dur Band
Ed Dowie
Eiko Ishibashi
Empath
Faten Kanaan
Föllakzoid
Girl Band
Grimm Grimm
Group Listening
Gruff Rhys
Grupo Pilon
HHY & The Macumbas
Italia 90
Joseph Shabason
Khana Bierbood
Lifafa
Los Siquicos Litoraleños
Love Supreme
Loving
Makaya McCraven
Mega Bog
Melissa Laveaux
Minyo Crusaders
Mythic Sunship
Negativland
Nosedrip
Not Waving + Dark Mark
Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends
Petbrick
Prison Religion
Quelle Chris
Sarah Louise
Shortparis
Stranded FM
The Raincoats
The Sweet Release of Death
Tropical Fuck Storm
Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki
Shibano
Vivien Goldman
Vladimir Ivkovic DJ
Xylouris White
Yves Jarvis
Hidden Musics Presents:
A Conversation With Ian Brennan
Christopher C. King
Isokratisses
La Bruja de Texcoco
Lakha Khan
Ustad Saami
Ticket info is available on the festival’s official website.