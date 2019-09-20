Le Guess Who? 2019 Announces Full Lineup

The eclectic Utrecht festival Le Guess Who? is now under two months away. In announcements over the past couple months, the 2019 installment of the festival was already shaping up to be adventurous and expansive even by its past standards. But today, as Le Guess Who?’s November dates fast approach, they’re back with one more final round of additions that, once more, even further broadens the scope and reach of this year’s curation.

Among the new additions is the debut of AEAEA, a new project from Nicolas Jaar and Patrick Higgins (who is also one of the festival’s guest curators this year). Joining them will also be Aldous Harding, Quelle Chris, Deerhoof (performing Friend Opportunity in full with the aid of the percussion trio Tigue), Xylouris White, and Now Waving & Dark Mark, a new collab between Mark Lanegan and the Italian musician Alessio Natalizia. Another intriguing team-up will happen between William Tyler and Mary Lattimore.

Beyond that, the additions further explore Le Guess Who?’s tendency to bring non-Western music into a festival setting you might rarely find such artists in otherwise. There are new names on the bill like Ghanaian duo FOKN Bois, and a whole new showcase called Hidden Musics. Teaming with producer Ian Brennan and Glitterbeat Records’ Chris Eckman, the festival’s using Hidden Musics to highlight artists performing, or interpreting, traditions that stretch back centuries. There’ll be Isokratisses, a Greek vocal ensemble, along with Ustad Saami, a Pakistani singer billed as “the last living khayál master” performing an ancient form of Islamic devotional music. Hidden Musics will also feature La Bruja de Texcoco, who blend jazz and traditional Mexican music.

It goes without saying at this point, but even without the specific corner of Hidden Musics, Le Guess Who? 2019 is featuring an array of artists you just wouldn’t find at another semi-mainstream festival. Check out the full lineup below.

Curated By Fatoumata Diawara:

Ahmed ag Kaedy

Fatoumata Diawara

Master Soumy

MO DJ

Roberto SOLO Fonseca

Films: Mali Blues & Yao

Curated by Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed:

Amnesia Scanner (live)

Blazing Suns (live)

COUCOU CHLOE

Djrum (live)

Efterklang

FIS

Holly Herndon: PROTO

J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum)

Klavikon

Lafawndah

Maarten Vos + Scenography By Nick Verstand

Murcof

Mykki Blanco

OSHUN

Expo: James Merry

Curated By Jenny Hval:

DNA? AND?

Felicia Atkinson

Haco

Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love

Lasse Marhaug

Lolina

Lone Taxidermist Presents BodyVice

Moon Relay

Oorutaichi

Richard Youngs

Sarah Davachi

Sofia Jernberg

Vilde Tuv

Vivian Wang

Zia Anger’s My First Film

Curated By Moon Duo:

Bbymutha

Bridget Hayden

Holly Herndon: PROTO

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Mary Lattimore

Michele Mercure

Moon Duo

Mueran Humanos

Nivhek

Prana Crafter

Sonic Boom

Sudan Archives

TENGGER

Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)

Curated By Patrick Higgins:

AEAEA

Conrad Tao

Dossier X (Higgins/Mirabile/Schreiber)

Holly Herndon: PROTO

Leila Bordreuil

LEYA

Lightning Bolt

Mariel Roberts

Miranda Cuckson

Stine Janvin

Tyondai Braxton

Vicky Chow

Curated By The Bug:

Caspar Brötzmann Massaker

Drew McDowall + Florence To Present Time Machines A/V Live

Earth

Godflesh

Jah Shaka Sound System

JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad

Kali Malone

Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit

King Midas Sound

LOTTO

Mala

Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force

Rabih Beaini

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Slikback

The Bug feat. Flowdan & Manga Saint

Hilare

ZONAL feat. Moor Mother & Nazamba

General Lineup:

破地獄/Scattered Purgatory

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting

Paraiso U.F.O.

Acid Rooster

AEAEA

Aldous Harding

Ami Dang

Angel Bat Dawid & The Brothahood

Arp Frique Presents Improvised Suites For Analog Machines

Asha Puthli

Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band

Bremer/McCoy

Casper Clausen

Cate Le Bon

Deerhoof & Tigue Play Friend Opportunity

Deerhunter

dj. flúgvel og geimskip

DJINN

Doug Hream Blunt

Dur-Dur Band

Ed Dowie

Eiko Ishibashi

Empath

Faten Kanaan

Föllakzoid

Girl Band

Grimm Grimm

Group Listening

Gruff Rhys

Grupo Pilon

HHY & The Macumbas

Italia 90

Joseph Shabason

Khana Bierbood

Lifafa

Los Siquicos Litoraleños

Love Supreme

Loving

Makaya McCraven

Mega Bog

Melissa Laveaux

Minyo Crusaders

Mythic Sunship

Negativland

Nosedrip

Not Waving + Dark Mark

Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends

Petbrick

Prison Religion

Quelle Chris

Sarah Louise

Shortparis

Stranded FM

The Raincoats

The Sweet Release of Death

Tropical Fuck Storm

Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki

Shibano

Vivien Goldman

Vladimir Ivkovic DJ

Xylouris White

Yves Jarvis

Hidden Musics Presents:

A Conversation With Ian Brennan

Christopher C. King

Isokratisses

La Bruja de Texcoco

Lakha Khan

Ustad Saami

Ticket info is available on the festival’s official website.