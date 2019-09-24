Look. Just. It’s OK. We’ll get through this. Listen. Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion made a “Hot Girl Fall” video. That’s fine, right? We can talk about that.

A couple of weeks ago, Houston rap monster Megan Thee Stallion, unquestionably one of the best and biggest new rap stars to come along this year, was the musical guest on The Tonight Show. She performed with DaBaby and Ty Dolla $ign. It was cool. Last night, The Tonight Show brought Megan back for comedy-sketch reasons. Megan has been using “Hot Girl Summer” as a catchphrase, and as the name of her Ty Dolla $ign/Nicki Minaj collab. It has been working for her. So last night, on the first night of fall, Jimmy Fallon thought it would be a good idea to rap about seasonal change with Megan. That makes sense, right? That all scans. We understand why he did that.

On the one hand, it’s cool that Megan Thee Stallion is now famous enough to be called upon for corny and terrible Tonight Show comedy bits. She commits to the routine, mustering whatever fire she can to spit writers’-room punchlines: “Hot Girl fall, bitch / Yeah, it’s finally here / It’s the season to get cozy with a pumpkin-ass beer.” On the other hand, don’t do this. If you’re thinking about doing something like this, stop, think about it, and don’t.

Black Thought, from Jimmy Fallon’s house band the Roots, shows up at the end of the song to rap about wearing nothing but plaid. It should be really exciting to hear Black Thought and Megan Thee Stallion, two great rappers from very different generations, on a song together. It is not. They are on the song with Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon raps. And they’re all doing bad fall-related jokes. Listen. It happens. If you’re feeling strong enough, you can watch it below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s album Fever is out now on 300 Entertainment. I don’t get paid enough.