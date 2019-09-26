Carla dal Forno – “Push On”

Australian experimental popper Carla dal Forno has moved from Melbourne to Berlin to London, and now she’s finally getting ready to give us a sophomore album. We’ve heard three songs from the upcoming Look Up Sharp already — “So Much Better,” “Took A Long Time,” and “No Trace” — and the rest arrives next week. But before that happens, she’s given us one last taste.

New song “Push On” is the record’s beautifully beguiling closing track. “Last year I went through a bit of a 90s phase listening to Massive Attack, Movietone, Stereolab, and Portishead,” dal Forno explains in a statement. “It pushed me in a new studio direction and I began experimenting with rhythms and melodies I hadn’t worked with before. It also seemed like a fitting lyrical end to the record.”

Listen to “Push On” below.

Look Up Sharp is out 10/4 via dal Forno’s own Kallista Records.