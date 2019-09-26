Last month, Ecuador-born, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Maria Usbeck released her sophomore album Envejeciendo, a collection of eight lovely, aqueous synth-pop meditations on the process of aging. And today, she came by our New York office in Times Square to play a few of them for us in a live, stripped-down Stereogum Session, performing accompanied solely by a friend on keys.

Usbeck opened with lead single “Amor Anciano,” a song about “a long-lost something — a long-lost love, this idea that perhaps at one point or another you made a wrong decision in your life and you were supposed to have a different career or you were supposed to be with somebody else.” Afterwards, she launched into “Un Cabello Gris” before closing out with “The Machine.” Watch and listen below.

Envejeciendo is out 8/16 via Cascine.