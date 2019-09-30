Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 Lineup

Following installments in Miami, the Bay Area, and next month’s debut NYC edition, the Los Angeles edition of hip-hop mega-fest Rolling Loud has finalized its 2019 lineup. Headliners for the two-day event include Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, and Lil Baby on Saturday and Future, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, YG, and Playboi Carti on Sunday.

A whole bunch of other big names will be there as well, ranging from veterans to rising stars. Some highlights include DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, Kamaiyah, Juicy J, Polo G, Chief Keef, Lil Tjay, Young Dolph, Trippie Redd, Nav, Curren$y, Buddy, NLE Choppa, Tyga, Lil Tecca, Dom Kennedy, Wale, Boogie, Key Glock, ki Mask The Slump God, Lil Keed, and Waka Flocka Flame. See the full lineup on the poster above.

Rolling Loud LA is going down 12/14 and 12/15 at Banc of California Stadium, home of Carlos Vela and the Supporters Shield-winning LAFC. Tickets are available here starting at 11AM PT this Friday, 10/4.