The following people were guests on today’s edition of the daytime talk show Ellen: Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, T.I., Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby. That is a lot of musicians! Many of them are musicians who would probably not have any particular reason to be in the same place at the same time! I wonder if T.I. and Amanda Shires had a cordial green-room conversation!

These people were all on the show for different reasons, of course. Those reasons involve two different all-star enterprises. The first is Rhythm + Flow, a new Netflix show. The show is basically a rap American Idol, a competition show with judges, and those judges happen to be some of rap’s biggest stars. T.I., Cardi, and Chance were there to hype up the show and to do the charming-celebrity thing, not to perform.

The group interview, with Ellen DeGeneres talking to Cardi, Chance, and T.I., made for a funny dynamic. They all have such different personas: T.I. a kindly but possibly also horny middle-aged man, Chance a pleasant young kid, Cardi a human cartoon character. Chance talked about how Offset, Cardi’s husband, advised him to get married. Cardi talked about how irritating it is to act in movies but then said that she’s totally doing it again. (She’s great in Hustlers.) And T.I. said this about Rhythm + Flow: “We came for the check, but we stayed for the art.” And then they all took part in Ellen tradition and played “Never Have I Ever,” and Chance’s bad-tattoo story was fun. Here’s Ellen’s interview with the three of them:

Ellen’s couch got even more crowded when she welcomed the Highwomen, the country supergroup of Morris, Carlile, Shires, and Hemby. Shires told Ellen that she put together the supergroup so that her daughter could hear women’s voices singing country, something that doesn’t often happen on country radio. (Amanda Shires, it turns out, is a totally great talk-show interview. She should be on more shows!) The quartet also performed their debut single “Redesigning Women.” Shires’ husband Jason Isbell played guitar in their backing band, so that’s one more star musician on Ellen today. Check out the interview and the performance:

Rhythm + Flow will be streaming on Netflix 10/9. The Highwomen’s self-titled debut is out now on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.