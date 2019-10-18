Watch Danny Brown Freestyle With Kenny Beats

The Cave, the regular YouTube show from the great rap producer Kenny Beats, might be the rap album of the year. Every couple of weeks, Kenny invites a different rapper to the studio, makes a custom beat according to their specifications, and then has them freestyle over it.

The first season of the show, which wrapped up this summer, had people like JPEGMAFIA, Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, and Freddie Gibbs. Now the second season has already started, and it’s kicking off with a big one.

The first episode of the new season of The Cave, which just came out today, features Danny Brown, the Detroit rap hyena who just released his own new album uknowhatimsayin¿. Brown and Kenny hang out and joke around in the studio and then, surprise surprise, end up making a cool song at the end. Watch and listen below.