Springsteen Hits Back At Trump, Says He Doesn’t Know “What It Means To Be An American”

A couple weeks ago, Donald Trump came for Bruce Springsteen during a campaign rally in Minneapolis, citing him as one of the celebrities whose support he didn’t need to win the 2016 election. “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people,” Trump said in his speech.

Springsteen was asked about Trump’s comment during an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King. “You surprised that he’s trash talking you after all this time?” King asks. “Not really, Anything’s possible,” Springsteen responds, continuing on: “It’s frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time. The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Check out that segment of the interview below. The whole thing airs tomorrow, which is also when the soundtrack to Springsteen’s Western Stars companion film comes out.