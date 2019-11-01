Lucy Dacus – “Last Christmas” (Wham! Cover)

All year long, Lucy Dacus has been trickling out new songs timed to various holidays, to be combined into an EP called 2019. There have been a couple great originals in the bunch: “My Mother And I” for Mothers’ Day, “Forever Half Mast” for Independence Day. There have also been a lot of covers: “La Vie En Rose” for Valentine’s Day, “In The Air Tonight” for Halloween, “Dancing In The Dark” for Bruce Springsteen’s birthday.

Today Dacus shares the series’ Christmas installment. The 2019 covers have tended to be frequently covered songs, ones that have become modern standards. That’s certainly true of the yuletide offering, a rendition of Wham!’s regularly recurring “Last Christmas.” There are lots of other Christmas songs I’d rather hear Lucy Dacus sing, but it’s hard to complain about a great artist covering a great tune.

There’s one more song to be heard from 2019, an unreleased original called “Fools Gold” that I guess will be tied to New Year’s Eve. That one will arrive when the full EP drops next Friday. In the meantime, hear Dacus’ “Last Christmas” cover below.

2019 will be out 11/8 on Matador. Pre-order it here.