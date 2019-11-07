Lucy Dacus – “Fool’s Gold”

All year long, Lucy Dacus has been releasing new songs tied to various holidays. Together, the tracks comprise an EP called 2019. So far, she’s shared two originals: “My Mother And I” for Mothers’ Day and “Forever Half Mast” for Independence Day. Dacus has also shared a handful of covers, including “La Vie En Rose” for Valentine’s Day, “In The Air Tonight” for Halloween, “Dancing In The Dark” for Bruce Springsteen’s birthday (which is a holiday in its own right), and most recently a cover of “Last Christmas” for — you guessed it — Christmas.

Tomorrow, the full EP will be available for purchasing and streaming, but first Dacus is sharing another new single. “Fools Gold” serves as an ode to New Year’s Eve, and its quiet reflection couldn’t be more fitting for the impending year’s end. The real power lies in Dacus’s always poignant lyricism, which is fueled by her keen eye for observation. She sings: “I threw the party so I could stay put/ You brought the bottle like a promise I forgot/ A new year begins/ It ushers us in/ The knot in my gut is coming with.”

Of the song, Dacus said, “I started writing ‘Fool’s Gold’ the moment after the last person left a New Year’s Eve party I hosted in 2018. I did what I said — drank the last of the champagne alone, felt anxious, and locked the door behind everyone. New Year’s has grown to be my favorite holiday, and this may be my favorite song on the EP.”

2019 is out 11/8 on Matador. Pre-order it here.