Watch Lana Del Rey Sing With Lucy Dacus And Best Coast In Chicago

Lucy Dacus opened up for Lana Del Rey at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago last night. And during Lana’s set, she brought Dacus back to the stage to for a duet of her song “Night Shift” — one of the best songs of the decade. Earlier in the night, Lana invited Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino out; they sang “When I’m With You” together before Lana ceded the stage to Cosentino for a solo performance of “Up All Night.” Watch below.
not entirely sure how to even express the level of gratitude i have for this incredible woman and the opportunity she gave me last night. (shout out to me for messing up the lyrics to my own god damn song I’ve sang 1,000 times lol) you’re the realest one there is @lanadelrey 👼🏻 what a week 💞
Lana has been bringing a bunch of guests out during her current tour in support of her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell!, including Sean Ono Lennon, Joan Baez, Weyes Blood and Zella Day, Chris Isaak, Jack Antonoff, Adam Cohen, and the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.