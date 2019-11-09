Watch Lana Del Rey Sing With Lucy Dacus And Best Coast In Chicago

CREDIT: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Lucy Dacus opened up for Lana Del Rey at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago last night. And during Lana’s set, she brought Dacus back to the stage to for a duet of her song “Night Shift” — one of the best songs of the decade. Earlier in the night, Lana invited Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino out; they sang “When I’m With You” together before Lana ceded the stage to Cosentino for a solo performance of “Up All Night.” Watch below.

Lana has been bringing a bunch of guests out during her current tour in support of her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell!, including Sean Ono Lennon, Joan Baez, Weyes Blood and Zella Day, Chris Isaak, Jack Antonoff, Adam Cohen, and the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.

Tags: Best Coast, Lana Del Rey, Lucy Dacus