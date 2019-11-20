Watch Hamilton Leithauser Join Lana Del Rey To Cover Bob Dylan

Lana Del Rey has been “please welcome to the stage”-ing almost every night of her Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour. She started off small, bringing out her previous collaborator Sean Ono Lennon, but her picks since then have gotten bigger and more eclectic. Del Rey has been joined by Joan Baez, Ben Gibbard, Julia Jacklin, Lucy Dacus, Best Coast, and quite a few more.

Last night, Del Rey’s tour rolled through Nashville and she brought out Hamilton Leithauser, formerly of the Walkmen, to cover Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” a song that she also performed with Joan Baez last month. After they were done covering that, Leithauser sang “When The Truth Is…” from his collaborative album with Rostman Batmanglij that came out in 2016.

Leithauser wasn’t the only guest at the show last night. Per Setlist.fm, Del Rey also found room for Lukas Nelson (doing a cover of a Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real song), and Lissie and Nikki Lane, who have joined her previously on tour.

Watch video for Del Rey and Leithauser performing together below.