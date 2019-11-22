Stream Coldplay’s New Album Everyday Life & Livestream Their Release Shows In Jordan

Coldplay’s new double album, Everyday Life, is out now. Read our Premature Evaluation review of it here.

The English rock band announced the album last month in a postcard to fans, promising a more “experimental” listen, and followed that up with two singles, “Orphans” and “Arabesque.” The title track followed, as did a Saturday Night Live performance. Earlier this week, they shared another two songs: “Daddy” and “Champion Of The World,” with the latter being a co-write by the late Frightened Rabbits leader Scott Hutchison.

Now the album, all 16 tracks of it, has been released. The rollout is accompanied by two livestreamed performances that the band are doing in Amman, Jordan. The first took place at 11PM ET and the next will take place at 9AM tomorrow. The two performances are meant to correspond to the two halves of the album, Sunrise and Sunset.

Check out a stream of the album and those performances below.

Everyday Life is out now via Parlophone/Atlantic.