Beck – “Die Waiting” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

Today, Beck releases his new album Hyperspace, a fascinating piece of work that he largely co-wrote and co-produced with Pharrell Williams. In the weeks leading up to the LP’s release, Beck shared many of the album’s tracks: “Saw Lightning,” “Uneventful Days,” “Dark Places,” “Everlasting Nothing.” And now that it’s finally out, we get to hear what happens when Beck gets together with the perpetually underrated Sky Ferreira.

We don’t get to hear from Sky Ferreira enough. Her great debut album Night Time, My Time is now six years old. This year, Ferreira has released the single “Downhill Lullaby” and sung with Charli XCX on “Cross You Out,” but that’s pretty much been it. So it’s cool to hear Ferreira’s voice on the new Beck song “Die Waiting,” even if she’s really just singing backup.

“Die Waiting” is an interesting amalgam of dancey beck and folksy Beck. Beck co-produced the track with Pharrell Williams and David Greenbaum, and he co-wrote it with Cole MGN and Kossiko Konan. It’s a midtempo track, driven by an acoustic guitar strum and a synthetic beat, and it would probably be better if Sky Ferreira sang lead on it. Listen below.

While you’re at it, you can stream Beck’s entire new album Hyperspace below.

Hyperspace is out now on Capitol.