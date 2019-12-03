Flying Lotus – “Black Balloons Reprise” (Feat. Denzel Curry) Video

Free-floating sound-mutator Flying Lotus has a history of making brain-breaking videos, and he’s kept it up with the clips from Flamagra, the album he released earlier this year. (The animated sci-fi clip for the Anderson .Paak collab “More” was something to witness.) Today, FlyLo has kept that streak going. He’s shared a hypnotic new clip for the early Flamagra single “Black Balloons Reprise,” his team-up with Miami rap monster Denzel Curry.

Jack Begert, the man who directed or co-directed many of Kendrick Lamar’s best videos, directed the “Black Balloons” clip, filming it in inky and evocative black-and-white. The clip is full of bugged-out surreal images. Curry sprouts a glowing, pulsating cross on his chest and a rapping mouth on his hand. He pumps his own blood into his pen. He surrounds himself with enormous balloons that explode into smoke. Sometimes, he becomes a balloon.

Of the video, Begert says, “This is such a special project to me because it’s rare to work with an artist like Flying Lotus that truly has no creative boundaries. The same goes for Denzel. The two of them build such distinctive worlds with their visuals — I had a great time blending them together.” Watch it below.

Flamagra is out now on Warp Records.