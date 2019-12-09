Lizzo – “Good As Hell” Video

Right now, Lizzo is enjoying one of the weirdest pop-star breakout years I have ever witnessed. Months ago, Lizzo released her much-hyped major-label album Cuz I Love You, which was specifically engineered to turn her into a major figure. It didn’t happen. Instead, the two-year-old song “Truth Hurts” caught fire after showing up in a Netflix romantic comedy, finally ascending to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 later in the year. And now something similar seems likely to happen with an even older Lizzo song.

Lizzo first recorded the breezy empowerment jam “Good As Hell” for the soundtrack of the 2016 movie Barbershop: The Next Cut. Since then, it’s been in a whole lot of soundtracks: A Bad Moms Christmas, Blockers, I Feel Pretty, Brittany Runs A Marathon. In the wake of “Truth Hurts,” the song started to get its own streaming traction, and Lizzo’s label Atlantic started giving it a push. Ariana Grande appeared on a “Good As Hell” remix last month. And now, with “Good As Hell” sitting at #3 on the Hot 100, we’re getting a new music video, seemingly intended to push it over the top.

“Good As Hell” already had a music video, but the new one is glitzier and not at all related to the movie Barbershop: The Next Cut. In the clip, we see Lizzo practicing and performing with the marching band and the dancers from Southern University, the Baton Rouge HBCU. Lizzo herself started playing flute in marching band in eighth grade, and she went on to study flute at the University Of Houston, so the whole HBCU tradition is important to her. Check out the video below.

“Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” have both been added to deluxe editions of Cuz I Love You, and they’re out now on Atlantic.