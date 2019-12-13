Last week, gifted pop centrist Camila Cabello released her perfectly adequate new album Romance. One of that album’s catchiest and most craven songs is “My Oh My,” a flirty zero-chemistry collaboration with DaBaby, the great scene-stealer of 2019 rap music. Last night, Cabello was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, and DaBaby was nice enough to accompany her onstage.

Actually, DaBaby didn’t just accompany her; he hit all his marks in an extremely choreographed performance. Cabello and her dancers basically acted out the whole horny song. And when DaBaby hit the stage, he went along with both the coordinated color scheme and at least a little bit of the choreography. DaBaby just had a Drake cameo at his Toronto show! He’s an A-lister now! He doesn’t really have to do this kind of thing anymore! But the man is hungry.

This wasn’t the first time that DaBaby has taken on a supporting role in a Tonight Show performance. He did the same thing with Megan Thee Stallion back in September, and that one was great. But DaBaby gave the impression that he was genuinely horny for Megan. He does not seem to feel the same way about Cabello. Maybe I’m reading too much into this. Watch the performance below.

Romance is out now on Epic/Syco.