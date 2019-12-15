Taylor Swift Headlining Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift is taking on a significantly lighter touring load in support of her new album, Lover. She’s only performing a pair of stateside shows — two in Massachusetts and two in Los Angeles — for what’s being dubbed Lover Fest and West.

She also has a handful of festival dates in Europe set for next summer, and she’s just added a big one to her itinerary: Swift will be headlining the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, alongside the previously announced performers Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. She announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 6/24-6/28.