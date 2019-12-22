Watch Lizzo Perform On SNL’s Eddie Murphy Episode

Lizzo capped off her big 2019 with the musical guest spot on the last Saturday Night Live of the year. She appeared opposite host Eddie Murphy, who returned to the show after a 35 year absence.

She performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” and both performances were holiday themed, especially the last one which featured green bow back-up dancers and candy cane stripper poles. Lizzo also participated in a Cut For Time sketch with Aidy Bryant.

Elsewhere on the show, Eddie Murphy brought back his Buckwheat character for a spoof on the popular reality show The Masked Singer.

Watch videos below.