Drake Discusses Whether Pusha T Went Too Far In Their Rap Battle

Drake did not take Christmas off. On Christmas Eve, Aubrey Graham came out with his fake-British-accent UK drill track “War.” And yesterday, Drake took up way too much time on people’s holiday with a two-and-a-half-hour longform interview. Drake sat down with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller for a “podcast” that’s really more of an on-camera interview. He talked about a whole lot of things, but the thing that immediately grabbed everyone’s attention was what Drake said about his old adversary Pusha T.

A year and a half ago, Pusha went nuclear in his rap feud against Drake, unveiling his track “The Story Of Adidon” and turning “you are hiding a child” into a catchphrase. That feud has since gone cold, possibly at the behest of Kanye West. Drake has talked about it since then, and he has always come off grumpy. He is still grumpy.

Talking to Wilson and Miller, Drake said, “I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person. That situation just went… you know, it just went where it went. There is no turning back. It’s not like those other [previous feuds] that you’re talking about.”

When asked if Pusha “went too far” in revealing the existence of Drake’s son to the world, Drake responded:

I’ll say this: I tip my had to the chess move. I mean, it was a genius play in the game of chess and warranted my first quote-unquote, you know, loss in the competitive sport of rapping — by choice, obviously, because I bowed out after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world. That was all anyone cared about. I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get outbarred, and I didn’t get dunned off by some crazy song. It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. So I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle-rap or any of that. The information was too shocking. Like I said, it was a genius chess move. He obviously, when it comes to me, he’s not going to have any morals or respect. So the other element to the record, whether it be just the shit that he’s making up about my mom and my dad, all this dumb shit — or, obviously, the part that hit me the most, which is wishing that my friend who has an illness dies — that shit, to me, is not really wavy. I’m just not with that.

Drake elaborated:

There’s obviously unwritten rules in the sport for some people, and obviously not for him. And that’s fine. He’s just made an entire career off of it, and some people like his music. I personally don’t because I don’t believe any of it, and I like to listen to guys that I believe… When I was, whatever, 16, thinking that he was the biggest dope dealer in the world, serving bricks to every corner of America, yeah, sure, I’m sure I was, you know, a fan. Obviously, more so, just a fan of Pharrell and the Neptunes. I was wanting to be signed to Star Trak and stuff like that. That was the wave. But now that I’m grown up and I actually know him, the truth is not as appealing as it once was.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake reflects on his meteoric rise a decade ago, talks about mending things with Chris Brown and Meek Mill, and claims that he’s never used a ghostwriter and that he’s not guilty of cultural appropriation. Here’s the full interview: