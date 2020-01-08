Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”

We have almost reached the end of the extremely long road to Tame Impala LP4. It’s been well over four years since Kevin Parker and friends dropped Currents on the world and nearly 10 months since “Patience” began the rollout the aptly titled The Slow Rush. That one won’t actually be on the album upon its Valentine’s Day release, but “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” and “Posthumous Forgiveness” will be.

So will “Lost In Yesterday,” which has now become The Slow Rush’s fourth official advance track. It’s funny, Parker once said he prefers quick rollouts with only two singles revealed ahead of time, but both Currents and this new one have been beset by delays that resulted in more songs coming out early. Next time maybe finish the album before you kick off the promo campaign, Kev!

Anyway, yes, “Lost In Yesterday” is here! To these ears it’s one of the best Slow Rush singles so far, powered by the same sort of groovy bassline that made “The Less I Know The Better” such a jam. Listen below.

The Slow Rush is out 2/14 on Modular.