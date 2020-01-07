Mura Masa – “Teenage Headache Dreams” (Feat. Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell)

The British producer Mura Masa is releasing his sophomore album, R.Y.C., next week. He’s shared a handful of tracks from it over the last few months — “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again,” which featured Clairo, “Deal Wiv It,” which featured Slowthai, and “No Hope Generation” — and today he’s back with one last single before the whole thing comes out in full. It’s called “Teenage Headache Dreams” and it features vocals from Wolf Alice leader Ellie Rowsell. He duets with her over some crisp guitar pop, trading lines back and forth about suburban malaise before it descends into a syrupy spoken word outro. Listen below.

R.Y.C. is out 1/17 via Polydor/Anchor Point.