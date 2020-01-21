Shia LaBoeuf Has Written A Movie Based On Kevin Abstract’s Life

Shia LaBeouf — the fascinating, troubled movie star and part-time rapper — has apparently written a screenplay based on the life of Brockhampton mastermind Kevin Abstract. The FADER reports that LaBeouf’s script for the film Minor Modifications — a fictional work that takes its inspiration from Abstract’s story — has appeared on The Black List, a website about unmade but well-regarded Hollywood screenplays. LaBeouf also talked about this script recently on the podcast 3rd & Fairfax. And this thing could get made!

Last year, LaBeouf earned a great deal of acclaim for his script for Honey Boy, a film based on his own experiences as a child star, and for playing a version of his own father in the movie. (FKA twigs co-starred in it.) LaBeouf and Honey Boy received no Oscar nominations, but there was plenty of awards buzz for his work on the film. And LaBeouf knows Abstract well. According to Abstract himself, LaBeouf has been leading Brockhampton in group-therapy sessions.

Kevin Abstract certainly has a story worthy of a film. As a teenage LGBTQ artist in Texas, Abstract assembled Brockhampton, a sprawling crew of rappers and producers and artists, largely on the internet, and he led them to stardom. According to The FADER, The Black List describes LaBeouf’s screenplay like this: “Based on the life of rapper Kevin Abstract, this biographical fiction follows a Texas teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life.”

LaBeouf, meanwhile, has long been interested in making a rap-related movie. Back in 2009, he was attempting to produce a biopic about the indie rapper Cage. (I would still very much like to see that movie.)