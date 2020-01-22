Stephen Malkmus – “Xian Man”

Stephen Malkmus is about to release his third album in three years. Following 2018’s Sparkle Hard alongside his longtime band the Jicks and 2019’s electronically inclined solo effort Groove Denied, the once and future Pavement frontman will allegedly take a rootsy tack with this year’s Traditional Techniques. Malkmus recorded this new one with Chris Funk from the Decemberists and indie rock journeyman Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Zwan, Superwolf, Skunk). The three albums are billed as a trilogy of sorts.

Traditional Techniques is credited to Stephen J. Malkmus. It supposedly draws from centuries of folk-rock traditions and is based around his 12-string acoustic guitar while incorporating a wide range of sounds including Afghani instruments. Its lead single, “Xian Man,” seems to confirm those reports, but its sometimes noisy guitar onslaught is not exactly a far cry from certain Pavement and Jicks tracks of yore (e.g. the one literally titled “Folk Jam“). Funk and Sweeney will be part of Malkmus’ live band supporting Traditional Techniques alongside Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums) and sometimes Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).

Hear “Xian Man” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “ACC Kirtan”

02 “Xian Man”

03 “The Greatest Own In Legal History”

04 “Cash Up”

05 “Shadowbanned”

06 “What Kind Of Person”

07 “Flowin’ Robes”

08 “Brainwashed”

09 “Signal Western”

10 “Amberjack”

TOUR DATES:

03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Traditional Techniques is out 3/6 on Matador. Pre-order it here.