Stream The Turning Soundtrack Feat. New Music From Kim Gordon, Warpaint, Alice Glass, & More

Today’s the day: The Turning, Floria Sigismondi’s feature film adaptation of Henry James’ horror novella The Turn Of The Screw, is officially out. So is its soundtrack, which features an impressive collection of mostly female leading lights from the alternative and indie realm.

Producers Lawrence and Yves Rothman worked with Sigismondi to develop a dark ’90s aesthetic for the movie and its music, which led to a tracklist dotted with both Clinton-era icons and their faithful disciples. In a press release, Lawrence explains, “We were both inspired by the classic ’90s soundtracks — Romeo And Juliet, Lost Highway, The Crow, the sessions were chaotic and inspired, it was a fever dream for months. Yves and I are beyond ecstatic to have worked with so many of our favorite artists.”

We’ve already posted songs from Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Empress Of, and Mitski. Beyond that, there are previously unreleased tunes from Lawrence Rothman, Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Warpaint, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Girl In Red, MUNA, Alison Mosshart, Pale Waves, Living Things, Sunflower Bean, Surfbort’s Dani Miller, and Finn Wolfhard’s new band the Aubreys.

Stream the soundtrack below, where you can also find Sigismondi’s new video for Girl In Red’s “Kate’s Not Here.”

The Turning soundtrack is out now on KRO/Sony Music Masterworks. Get it here.