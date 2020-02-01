Gorillaz Tease Tame Impala Collab

Gorillaz just launched their new project Song Machine, a series of collaborative singles to be released throughout the year. The first installment, or “episode,” was “Momentary Bliss,” a song with the politically charged British rapper slowthai and UK punk duo Slaves. And it seems like the second might feature an even bigger name.

Noodle, the animated band’s fictional guitarist, just posted Tame Impala’s Currents album cover, with Gorillaz superimposed on top of it, on Instagram. She tagged Tame Impala in the caption, and the Gorillaz account dropped another not-so-subtle hint in the comments: “Kev?” Does this mean a Gorillaz x Tame Impala collab is on the way?