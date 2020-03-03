It took years, but Tame Impala finally released their long-awaited new album The Slow Rush a few weeks ago. The band is now gearing up for a full-scale North American arena tour with Perfume Genius, and they’re just getting around making the North American late-night-TV promo circuit. Last night, Tame Impala were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing a green room with Elizabeth Warren and the guy from The Good Doctor. They played a couple of Slow Rush songs.

On the show itself, Tame Impala played “Lost In Yesterday,” maybe the best of the Slow Rush singles. As an online bonus, they got to stretch out a little more, doing a nearly six-minute take on “Breathe Deeper.” Both times, they sounded practiced and polished. If you had the YouTube clips playing in an open tab, it sounded a whole lot like the album. That’s kind of the problem, right?

Tame Impala shows are a lot of fun, but they’re fun in the same way that raves are fun: The immersive music, the light show, the happy knowledge that everyone around you is high as fuck. When they play on a TV show, you’re basically just looking at foxy Australian dudes playing smooth synth-rock well. That’s not exactly a spectacle, but it’s not unpleasant, either. You can experience it below.

The Slow Rush is out now on Modular.