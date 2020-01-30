Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday” Video

Tame Impala’s fourth LP, The Slow Rush, is almost upon us. The whole album will be out on Valentine’s Day, and we’ve already heard four songs from it — “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” “Posthumous Forgiveness,” and “Lost In Yesterday,” plus the non-album track “Patience,” presumably because Kevin Parker knew we’d need it for this album rollout. And now we’re getting a music video for the latest single, “Lost In Yesterday.”

Helmed by Terri Timely, the directing duo of Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey, the retro video for “Lost In Yesterday” is made to look like a one-shot clip taken by a videographer documenting a wedding on an old camcorder. Kevin Parker leads the wedding band, of course, and some drama ensues. Watch below.

In a new cover story on Billboard, Kevin Parker talks about being a pop producer. People like Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa have reached out to him, and he might even have his eyes set on Beyoncé. “I want to be a Max Martin,” he says.