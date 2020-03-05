Hamilton Leithauser – “Isabella”

Last month, Hamilton Leithauser got beat up by Ethan Hawke in a teaser for a new song, “Here They Come.” Earlier today, he got profoundly depressed with Maggie Rogers in a different teaser for another song, “Isabella.” That song has now arrived, alongside a proper album announcement from the former Walkmen leader.

Leithauser’s new solo album is called The Loves Of Your Life, and it’ll be out on 4/10. It’s his second solo LP following 2014’s Black Hours — since then, he also put out a well-received collaborative album with Rostam Batmanglij called I Had A Dream That You Were Mine.

“Isabella” is a character study of a New York City girl, wrapped up in Leithauser’s characteristically warm melodies. “‘Gonna rock til dawn,’ Isabella sings,” Leithauser paints some details in the chorus. “She did a year in college around here/ But she never left, and she never will,” Listen to it below.

The Loves Of Your Life is out 4/10 via Glassnote Records.