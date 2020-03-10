Yaeji – “Waking Up Down”

Yaeji took the world by storm with a series of songs in 2016 and 2017, which were for the most part compiled on two EPs, Yaeji and EP2. Over the last couple years, new material has slowly trickled out from the Yaeji camp: there’s been remixes, of Robyn and Charli XCX, and a whole feature on an original Charli track. There was the one-off “One Time” back in 2018. But we haven’t gotten anything in the form of a fuller project.

That’s all about to change, though, because today the NYC-by-way-of-Seoul producer is announcing a new full-length mixtape, WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던, which will be out on XL Recordings next month. She produced it over the course of the last two years in her recording studio in Brooklyn, and says that the project “is so much about friendship, family, gratitude and support – support that I’ve felt, that I’ve given, and that we all share.”

The first we’re hearing from it is “Waking Up Down.” It comes attached to a music video created by Yaeji with additional illustrations by Annie Zhao and production by Studio Yotta. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “MY IMAGINATION 상상”

02 “WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던”

03 “IN PLACE 그 자리 그대로”

04 “WHEN I GROW UP”

05 “MONEY CAN’T BUY” (Feat. Nappy Nina)

06 “FREE INTERLUDE” (Feat. Lil Fayo, trenchcoat, Sweet Pea)

07 “SPELL 주문” (Feat. YonYon, G.L.A.M.)

08 “WAKING UP DOWN”

09 “IN THE MIRROR 거울”

10 “THE TH1NG” (Feat. Victoria Sin, Shy One)

11 “THESE DAYS 요즘”

12 “NEVER SETTLING DOWN”

TOUR DATES:

04/08 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/09 Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theatre

04/11 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 Indio, CA @ Coachella

06/08 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/11 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

06/12 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

06/13 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/15 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

06/16 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

06/18 Boston, MA @ Paradise *

06/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

07/19 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/01 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

09/11 Portland, OR @ Roseland *

09/12 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore *

09/22 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

09/24 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre *

09/25 Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

09/26 Houston, TX @ White Oak *

11/08 Berlin, Germany @ Astra

11/10 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 London, UK @ Heaven

11/14 Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

* w/ Jessy Lanza

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 is out 4/2 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.