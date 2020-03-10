Foals’ New “Wash Off” Video Is A COVID-19-Inspired Handwashing PSA

The long-running British rock band Foals released the second installment of their two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost last fall. Part 2 contains a song called “Wash Off.” Naturally, given the current state of the world, the song now has a video.

With the upper respiratory virus COVID-19 threatening to become a global pandemic, many aspects of everyday life have been thrown into upheaval. That includes the music industry. Festivals like SXSW and Ultra have cancelled outright, and Coachella just postponed its annual April desert bacchanal until October. Bands including Pearl Jam and the National have decided now is not the time to be gathering large crowds into tight spaces.

Amidst the coronavirus chaos, one intrepid programmer strove for levity by building a meme generator that creates customized handwashing PSAs featuring the lyrics from any song you want. Foals’ “Wash Off” video employs a similar concept. It’s basically a lyric video set to images of hands being washed in 17-second increments. Is this opportunistic? Of course! A little obvious? Sure. But we might as well have some fun to temper the impending dread.

Watch the “Wash Off” video below.

For now, Foals have not cancelled their spring North American tour dates:

