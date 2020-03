Vundabar are returning at the end of week with the new album Either Light, the follow-up to 2018’s Smell Smoke. We’ve already heard “Burned Off,” “Petty Crime,” and “Montage Music,” and now the Boston duo are sharing another single. “Out Of It” sheds some of their nervous energy for a supremely chill melodic daydream, and you can listen to it below.

Either Light is out 3/13 via Gawk Records. Pre-order it here.