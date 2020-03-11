Assuming the coronavirus pandemic that has derailed so many other festivals is under control by then, Mo Pop will return to Detroit’s historic Fort Wayne (not to be confused with Fort Wayne, Indiana) this July 25 and 26. Headlining this year’s event will be Khalid and the 1975. Other highlights on the lineup include Phoebe Bridgers, Kaytranada, Purity Ring, Doja Cat, Orville Peck, Oso Oso, beabadoobee, and local heroes Dogleg. Tickets go on sale here starting this Monday, 3/16 at 10AM ET, with a first-come, first-serve presale launching Friday, 3/13, also at 10AM ET.